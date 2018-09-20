Researchers say they’re closing in on Captain Cook’s ship

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 1999, file photo, people watch as a replica of the HMB Endeavour leaves Honolulu, as it embarked on a four-year, around-the-world cruise. The original vessel was commanded by Capt. James Cook in the 1700s when he became the first European to chart Australia’s East Coast. Researchers said in September 2018 they’ve found a site where they think the ship that Cook used sank and may be located, and are planning an excavation off the coast of Rhode Island. Ronen Zilberman, File AP Photo