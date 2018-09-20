New Mexico candidates clash on issues, never smoked pot

Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, and moderator Marilyn Pettes Hill attend a gubernatorial candidate forum organized by the NAACP and an associated sorority in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Lujan Grisham and Congressman Steve Pearce are competing to become the state’s next governor, amid campaigning about solutions to poverty and improving public schools. GOP Gov. Susan Martinez cannot run for a third consecutive term. Morgan Lee AP Photo