Lawsuit over suicide after political scandal ends for some

FILE - In this May 22, 2014 file photo, Mark Mayfield appears in court, in Madison, Miss., during an initial court appearance on a charge of conspiracy in relation to the alleged illegal photographing of the ailing wife of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., without her permission at the nursing home where she’s lived for 13 years. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, ruled Mayfield’s widow and sons can’t sue the Butler Snow law firm and its chairman, or Madison Police Chief Gene Waldrop, over claims they were part of a political network illegally retaliating against Mayfield’s political activity by pushing him to suicide after he was charged with conspiracy to exploit a vulnerable adult. Rogelio V. Solis, File AP Photo