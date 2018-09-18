Asian shares rise as traders shrug off new China-US tariffs

Asian shares were mostly higher Wednesday despite ongoing jitters about the escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 1.3 percent in early trading to 23,713.55. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.4 percent at 6,188.70. South Korea's Kospi slipped nearly 0.2 percent to 6,188.70. Hong Kong's Hange Seng rose 0.9 percent to 27,333.55, while the Shanghai Composite was also higher at 2,723.71, up nearly 0.9 percent.
TRADE TENSIONS: The administration of President Donald Trump has decided to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese goods. That was followed by a swift response by China, saying it will increase tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. goods.
THE QUOTE: "The trade shots did not trigger a risk-off mode but acted as a catalyst to positive investor sentiment," says Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, noting optimism is likely to spill over to Asian trading.
WALL STREET: The S&P 500 index rose 15.51 points, or 0.5 percent, to 2,904.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 184.84 points, or 0.7 percent, to 26,246.96. The Nasdaq composite gained 60.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 7,956.11. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 7.42 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,710.97.
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude inched down 1 cent to $69.84. It rose 1.4 percent to settle at $69.85 a barrel in New York Tuesday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 7 cents to $78.96 a barrel.
CURRENCIES: The dollar rose to 112.34 yen from 112.08 yen late Tuesday. The euro weakened to $1.1661 from $1.1682.
