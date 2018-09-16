New Mexico observatory closed for security reasons to reopen

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, security guards are stationed at the entrance to the Sunspot Solar Observatory to turn away the visitors curious about the site’s sudden closure, in Sunspot, N.M. The observatory, which has been closed since early September because of an undisclosed security concern, is now scheduled to reopen on Monday, Sept. 17, officials managing the facility said. Alamogordo Daily News via AP, File Dylan Taylor-Lehman