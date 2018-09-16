Oprah Winfrey thanks Montecito-area first responders

A new commemorative stamp from the U.S. Postal Service honors first responders across the country, including the firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel who assisted during a wildfire and a deadly mudslide in the Montecito area.
KSBY-TV reports media giant and Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey gave local first responders a personal thanks during a Friday stamp ceremony.
The stamp depicts a firefighter, a paramedic and a police officer in red, white and blue.
Winfrey described the first responders who worked during the Thomas Fire and the Jan. 9 mudslide as brave, valiant, daring, undaunted and fearless.
Teen Lauren Cantin, who first responders rescued from the mud, sang "God Bless America" at the ceremony.
Cantin's father, Dave, and her brother, Jack, were killed in the mudslide.
