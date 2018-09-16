Lockout looming? NHL is 1 year away from key labor deadline

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2018, file photo, Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) skates during NHL hockey training camp in Edmonton, Alberta. McDavid heard teammates talking about another potential lockout when he entered the NHL in 2015. As he became one of hockey’s best players and signed the richest annual contract in the league, McDavid protected himself against that lockout even if he’s optimistic it will be avoided the way work stoppages in 2004-05 and 2012-13 weren’t. The Canadian Press via AP, File Jason Franson