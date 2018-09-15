In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 photo, Rep. Steve Pearce, candidate for New Mexico Governor, speaks at the 2018 Domenici Public Policy Conference at the Las Cruces Convention Center in Las Cruces, N.M.
In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 photo, Rep. Steve Pearce, candidate for New Mexico Governor, speaks at the 2018 Domenici Public Policy Conference at the Las Cruces Convention Center in Las Cruces, N.M. The Las Cruces Sun News via AP Josh Bachman
In this Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 photo, Rep. Steve Pearce, candidate for New Mexico Governor, speaks at the 2018 Domenici Public Policy Conference at the Las Cruces Convention Center in Las Cruces, N.M. The Las Cruces Sun News via AP Josh Bachman

Business

Republican candidate says he will release tax returns

The Associated Press

September 15, 2018 02:28 AM

SANTA FE, N.M.

The Republican candidate for governor of New Mexico says he plans to make good on a promise to release his tax returns.

Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce told The Associated Press on Friday that he plans to make his 2017 tax returns available in mid-October. Absentee voting begins Oct. 9 in the general election.

Pearce says his tax returns are delayed because of incomplete information from independent businesses that sought extensions.

Democratic gubernatorial nominee and U.S. Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham has publicly posted five years of tax returns that date back to her first year in Congress. Those returns show past income from a business that runs the state's high-risk health insurance pool.

Pearce notes that he has provided details of his personal finances on congressional disclosure forms .

  Comments  