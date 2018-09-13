Trump scoffs at ‘nervous mess’ Dimon, says he’s not smart

FILE- In this June 13, 2012, file photo, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Dimon, is saying he would be able to beat President Donald Trump in an election, but also says he isn’t running for the nation’s top office. The nation’s most powerful banker told reporters at an event at JPMorgan headquarters Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that “I think I could beat Trump.” J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo