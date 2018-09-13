Unease, anger in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, Iran’s beating heart

In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018 photo, women look at jewelry displayed at a gold shop in the Grand Bazaar in Tehran, Iran. Fear over the economy has brought many to the bazaar in recent days to buy what they can before their savings further dwindle away. The Iranian rial has dropped drastically recently against the U.S. dollar with many anticipating further drops as the U.S. restores punishing sanctions on Iran’s crucial oil industry in early November. Vahid Salemi AP Photo