FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo shows the Capitol in Washington. As a potentially catastrophic hurricane heads for the Carolinas, Congress is moving to avert a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown just weeks before the November midterm elections.
Senate approves 1st spending bill to avert partial shutdown

By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press

September 13, 2018 12:35 AM

WASHINGTON

As a potentially catastrophic hurricane heads for the Carolinas, Congress is moving to avert a legislative disaster that could lead to a partial government shutdown just weeks before November's elections.

The House is set to vote Thursday on a $147 billion package to fund the Energy Department, veterans' programs and the legislative branch. The Senate on Wednesday approved the measure 92-5.

The bill is the first of three spending packages Congress hopes to approve this month to avoid a government shutdown when the new budget year begins Oct. 1. It represents a compromise between House and Senate negotiators.

If both chambers approve all three compromise spending packages and President Donald Trump signs them, the bills would cover nearly 90 percent of annual spending, including the military and most civilian agencies.

