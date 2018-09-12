US officials call teen vaping ‘epidemic,’ weigh flavor ban

FILE - This Dec. 4, 2013 file photo shows vials of flavored liquid at a store selling electronic cigarettes and related items in Los Angeles. On Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, U.S. health officials said teenage use of e-cigarette has reached “epidemic” levels in the U.S. and are calling on the industry to address the problem or risk having their flavored products pulled off the market. Reed Saxon, File AP Photo