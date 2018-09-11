Prisons chief: Supplier error got Nevada its execution drugs

Attorney Todd Bice, left, representing drug manufacturer, Alvogen, cross-examines James Dzurenda, director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled Monday that the name of the physician picked to attend a state inmate’s execution can remain secret, even from drug makers suing to ban use of their products in the twice-postponed lethal injection. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Bizuayehu Tesfaye