In simulation, Category 4 hurricane devastated East Coast

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2005, file photo, homes remain surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. Some experts are concerned that Hurricane Florence could inflict damage comparable to 2005’s Hurricane Katrina in a part of the country that is famously difficult to evacuate, months after disaster planners simulated a Category 4 Hurricane strike alarmingly similar to the real-word scenario now unfolding on a stretch of the East Coast. David J. Phillip, Pool, File AP Photo