Alibaba’s Jack Ma to step down as chairman in September 2019

In this June 25, 2018, photo, Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group attends the ceremony to launch a blockchain-base remittance solution in Hong Kong. Jack Ma, who founded e-commerce giant Alibaba Group and helped to launch China’s online retailing boom, announced Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 that he will step down as the company’s chairman next September. In a letter released by Alibaba, Ma said he will be succeeded by CEO Daniel Zhang. Ma handed over the CEO’s post to Zhang in 2013 as part of what he said was a succession process developed over a decade. (Chinatopix via AP) AP