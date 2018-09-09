Calm returns to Iraq’s Basra after week of violent protests

Security forces patrol in Basra, Iraq, 340 miles (550 kilometers) southeast of Baghdad, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018. Iraqi security forces deployed on the streets of Basra on Saturday, a day after protesters in the southern city stormed the Iranian consulate and torched government buildings in violence that rocked the oil-exporting Shiite heartland and sparked alarm across a conflict-weary country. Nabil al-Jurani AP Photo