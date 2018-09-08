Board of Education reviews stronger anti-bullying rules

Hawaii Board of Education members decided that the proposed harsher regulations against bullying and harassment in Hawaii's public schools need more work before going out to public hearing.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports committee members asked the Department of Education to incorporate suggestions from advocates for special education and LGBTQ students and present a new draft at the board's October general meeting.
The council wants the regulations to spell out timelines for parental notification of investigations, for example, rather than using a phrase like "as soon as possible."
The overhaul of regulations comes as part of an agreement the department signed with the U.S. Office of Civil Rights after the office conducted a compliance review. The proposed rules incorporate a dozen items required in that agreement to protect students.
