Michigan drops conviction box from job, license applications

FILE - In this July 17, 2018 file photo, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder fields questions during a ceremonial groundbreaking event for the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit. Snyder is ordering the state to no longer ask job applicants and people seeking certain occupational licenses to check a box if they have been convicted of a felony. Snyder, who announced the changes on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, said the box is being replaced with a statement by which applicants can affirm their good character. Ann Arbor News via AP, File Ben Allan Smith