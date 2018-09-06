Richard Sherman believes lockout coming when CBA expires

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, San Francisco 49ers defensive back Richard Sherman stands on the field during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis. A day after the 49ers elected Sherman as their player representative, the veteran cornerback believes a lockout is coming when the NFL collective bargaining agreement expires. “It’s going to happen, so it’s not like guys are guessing,” Sherman said before the 49ers’ workout Thursday. AJ Mast, File AP Photo