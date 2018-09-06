Street sweeper spills hydraulic fluid over city streets

Officials had to shut down two Cambridge streets after a street sweeper spilled hydraulic fluid.
WCVB-TV reports a street sweeper involved in a construction project near Harvard University starting leaking fluid Wednesday afternoon. The driver thought it was water before he realized the vehicle had dumped 50 gallons of hydraulic fluid.
Mt. Auburn and Dunster streets were closed. Pedestrians near the scene slipped as they tried to walk on the sidewalks.
Authorities say the vehicles sprayed by hydraulic fluid need to be decontaminated before they are recovered.
Comments