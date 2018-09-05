Judge cites pictures of mice, lets lawsuit proceed

This photo of three images taken from October 2017 video produced by Sierra Research Laboratories shows mice congregated around and climbing on a device that was supposed to scare them away. The images were included in a civil complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York against BHH, the New York based company that produces the device. On Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, a New York judge said pictures of mice lounging around the anti-rodent device are reason enough to let a lawsuit proceed against the company that sells them. (Sierra Research Laboratories via AP) AP