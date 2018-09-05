Don’t go! Surging business sales make staff retention a must

In this Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, photo, Jackie Johnson, left, and John Ahlberg work at Waident Technology Solutions in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Ahlberg, whose technology support and management company has made four acquisitions in recent years, has been able to retain about a third of the staffers who joined his firm, Chicago-based Waident. “With each person, we sit down and talk to them, and ask, ‘What are you doing now, and what skills do you have?’” Ahlberg says. “But most of the conversation revolves around, ‘What are your hopes and dreams. What do you want to be doing?’” Annie Rice AP Photo