Savannah’s prized landmark district threatened by growth

In This Aug. 31, 2018 photo, people stroll through Monterey Square in the historic landmark district of Savannah, GA. Savannah’s historic district was named a National Historic Landmark in 1966 and it remains one of the largest in the U.S. The National Park Service recently announced it has downgraded the Savannah landmark district’s condition from “satisfactory” to “threatened.” The agency said decades of new development and modernization have eroded the unique town plan devised for Savannah by British Gen. James Edward Oglethorpe, who founded Georgia in 1733. Russ Bynum AP Photo