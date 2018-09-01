Chicken of the trees: Eating South Florida’s iguanas

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 1 -2 - In this June 24, 2018 photo, iguanas gather on a seawall in the Three Islands neighborhood of Hallandale Beach, Fla. While many people view South Florida’s invasive iguana population as an annoyance at best and a pandemic at worst, Ishmeal Asson sees something else: lunch. The Fort Lauderdale resident and native Trinidadian considers eating iguanas to be a way of life. South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP Mike Stocker