California police fight statewide marijuana deliveries

FILE - This March 31, 2018 photo shows a booth advertising a delivery service for cannabis at the Four Twenty Games in Santa Monica, Calif. Police chiefs and cities are working together to block a proposed state rule that they say would allow unchecked home marijuana deliveries anywhere in California, even into places that have banned cannabis sales. California Police Chiefs Association President David Swing says in a statement that the change would “open the floodgates” for potential criminal activity. Richard Vogel, File AP Photo