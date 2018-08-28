California wine country fires leave homeowners struggling

This Nov. 2, 2017, photo provided by Alex Apons shows his house and car that were leveled to ashes after the deadly October 2017 wildfires ravaged his Coffey Park neighborhood, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Apons said his insurance policy fell $200,000 short of what it cost the 34-year-old new father to rebuild his home. He and his wife wanted to stay because they had a baby on the way and both have deep family roots in the area. (Alex Apons via AP) Alex Apons AP