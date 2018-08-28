This photo provided by Richard Rosenblatt shows two flattened tires on a United Airlines Boeing 737 after landing, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Denver International Airport. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening.
This photo provided by Richard Rosenblatt shows two flattened tires on a United Airlines Boeing 737 after landing, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Denver International Airport. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening. Courtesy of Richard Rosenblatt via AP Jenny Kellner
This photo provided by Richard Rosenblatt shows two flattened tires on a United Airlines Boeing 737 after landing, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, at Denver International Airport. Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening. Courtesy of Richard Rosenblatt via AP Jenny Kellner

Business

United Airlines flight evacuated after blown tires in Denver

The Associated Press

August 28, 2018 12:02 AM

DENVER

Passengers and crew on a United Airlines flight were bused to a concourse at Denver International Airport because of two blown tires.

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams says Flight 448 from Boston landed safely before the problem was discovered Monday evening. United released a statement saying the tires on the Boeing 737 flattened after landing, and the airline apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

The plane stopped on the taxiway, and the 165 people on board were loaded onto buses.

No injuries were reported.

  Comments  