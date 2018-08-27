In familiar dance, Turkey warms to Russia as US ties unravel

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during a ceremony to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Manzikert in eastern Mus province, eastern Turkey, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018. Turkish Seljuks beat the Byzantine forces at the Battle of Manzikert (now Malazgirt, Turkey) in 1071, gaining entry into Anatolia and opening the road to Europe. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) AP