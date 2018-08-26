New Hampshire working to prevent hacking of election system

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016 file photo, a voter enters a booth at a polling place in Exeter, N.H. The state plans to spend a quarter of million dollars in federal grant money on assessing whether its election systems are vulnerable to intruders. David Scanlan, deputy secretary of state, said there is no evidence so far that anyone has attempted to hack and get into New Hampshire’s election system. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo