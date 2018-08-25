Texas criminal justice reforms offer lessons for Oklahoma

FILE - In this Monday, May 10, 2010, file photo, an inmate, right, watches television in his bunk, as an inmate in the next bunk reads, in a unit of the John Lilley Correctional Center in Boley, Okla. The men are housed in a building originally built as a dining hall. Oklahoma’s aging prisons are overcrowded and corrections officials are seeking hundreds of millions of dollars to build new ones. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo