China reports 4th outbreak this month of African swine fever

In this Dec. 19, 2014, photo, a worker digs in a fermentation bed at an organic pig farm in Handan in northern China’s Hebei province. China, the world’s largest producer of pork, is battling an African swine fever outbreak that could potentially devastate herds. Authorities say the disease, which is fatal only to pigs and wild boar, has been detected in multiple locations across the vast country. (Chinatopix via AP)