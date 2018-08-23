Big Island feels the effects of approaching hurricane

CORRECTS DAY TO 22, NOT 28 - Contractor David Meyer pushes a plywood board into place over a window in preparation of the approaching strong winds of Hurricane Lane, Wednesday, August 22, 2018, in Honolulu. Hurricane Lane has weakened as it approaches Hawaii but was still expected to pack a wallop, forecasters said Wednesday. Hawaii residents prepared for the hurricane by buying water, flashlights, propane and other emergency supplies. Marco Garcia AP Photo