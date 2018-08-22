North Korea speeds construction spree ahead of anniversary

In this undated photo, provided on Aug. 19, 2018, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a construction site during a visit to the city of Samjiyon, a remote northern city near the Chinese border. North Korea is speeding up the pace of a massive nationwide construction campaign ahead of its 70th anniversary in what leader Kim has described as a symbolic battle against anyone who would oppose his country. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: “KCNA” which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. Korea News Service via AP Korean Central News Agency