Flower bunks help feed the need for beauty in Creighton

Call it flower power — Creighton style.
Virginia Buerman, president of Keep Creighton Beautiful Committee, was enthusiastic when talking about what flower power — just one of the community projects — has brought to the Creighton Main Street.
The Norfolk Daily News reports that the Flower Power/Bunk Project has also encouraged businesses and individuals to "look up and look out" for the small things that make a community more beautiful and tourist friendly. The project also has been providing a basis for community members to work together.
Keep Creighton Beautiful was organized in 1980 and was instrumental in beginning the first recycling program to Creighton. Since then, it has followed through with many individual projects.
This group of active individuals meets monthly to "record their new ideas and plan on their method of attack," as one member phrased it.
The flower bunks on main street design was the idea of Jim Javorsky. It consists of an outside frame that conceals two or three individual pots.
The group made a trip to the leader of the FFA and the FFA organization at the Creighton High School. The result was the group agreed to build four bunks in 2017 and added four more this year. Buerman and Javorsky stained the bunks.
Tom Gragert, another committee member, volunteered along with Kenny Gragert and Trish Moser to do the daily watering.
The flower bunks are turned into focus points on main street, with seasonal decorations after the first hard frost. Last year, Christmas, Easter and spring were celebrated using the bunks as decorating platforms. Donated seasonal items have been used and this was another all-volunteer project.
Finally, the 12 black cylinder-shaped pots in front of businesses on Main Street were donated in memory of Joe and Bernice Ehrenberg. Each business that is hosting a container has agreed to care for the flowers.
These containers are stored in yet another volunteer's shed during the winter season.
Several individual businesses have added flower containers, benches and seasonal décor inspired by the Keeping Creighton Beautiful Committee.
With the downtown revitalization project that began several years ago, and the soon to come resurfaced highway through town, there is a powerful push to work together and share the spirit that this long time committee has promoted.
___
Information from: Norfolk Daily News, http://www.norfolkdailynews.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Norfolk Daily News.
