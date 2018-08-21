States aim to stop internet release of 3D-printed gun plans

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2018, file photo, Cody Wilson, with Defense Distributed, holds a 3D-printed gun called the Liberator at his shop in Austin, Texas. A federal judge in Seattle is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, on whether to block a settlement the U.S. State Department reached with a company that wants to post blueprints for printing 3D weapons on the internet. Eric Gay AP Photo