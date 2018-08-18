US school districts weigh duty to youth migrant shelters

FILE - In this June 18, 2018, file photo, dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, where children are detained. When school leaders in San Benito, Texas, learned of an influx of children to a migrant shelter in town, they felt obliged to help. The superintendent reached out and agreed to send 19 bilingual teachers and hundreds of computers to make the learning environment as similar as possible to one of his schools. The Brownsville Herald via AP, File Miguel Roberts