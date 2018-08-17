Nia Wilson’s family takes first legal action against BART

Attorney Robert Arns, representing the family of Nia Wilson, listens as he stands next to a photo of Wilson displayed at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. The family of Nia Wilson, the woman who was stabbed to death at a subway station in Oakland, Calif., on July 22, 2018, is taking the first legal step toward suing the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). Arns said his law firm delivered a legal claim Friday to the Bay Area Rapid Transit on behalf of the family of 18-year-old Wilson. Jeff Chiu AP Photo