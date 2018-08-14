Turkish currency stabilizes ahead of finance chief speech

Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister, gestures as he talks during a conference in Istanbul, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in a bid to ease investor concerns about Turkey’s economic policy. Albayrak said the government will safeguard the independence of the central bank and outlined his ministry’s new economic policy as the currency plunged, raising questions about the country’s financial stability. (AP Photo/Mucahid Yapici) Mucahid Yapici AP