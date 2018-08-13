Mexico: Lopez Obrador expands plan for Yucatan tourist train

In this Aug. 1, 2018 photo, tourists climb a temple at the archeological site of Coba, in Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. Mexico’s president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to build a train that would run from Yucatan Peninsula resort of Cancun to the Mayan ruins of Palenque in Chiapas, a route dotted by low jungle, wildlife reserves, pre-Hispanic archaeological sites, wetlands and underground rivers that can suddenly cave in. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo) Eduardo Verdugo AP