The new face of the American carnival

Jorge Luiz, 28, stands outside the flying elephants, vamos elephantes, a ride meant for kids at the Klamath County Fair on Thursday, August 1, 2018. He is from Veracruz, Mexico where his family lives. He travels with the crew weekly, and has been with the Wold carnival for 7 seasons. Most of the ride operating staff are from the Veracruz region in Mexico working the carnival on H-2B visas for Temporary Non-Agricultural workers. (Caroline Cabral/The Herald And News via AP) Caroline Cabral AP