After dark, drone is ‘best friend a firefighter could have’

In this Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018 photo, after the ScanEagle unmanned aircraft is loaded onto the launcher and a series of pre-flight checks are carried out, the pneumatic slingshot sends the 44-pound drone into the night sky near Azalea, Ore. The aircraft, equipped with an infrared camera, flew for more than seven hours that night while detecting hotspots over the Taylor Creek Fire in Southwest Oregon. (Scott Stoddard/The Daily Courier via AP) Scott Stoddard AP