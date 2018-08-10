Jury backs man who claims Roundup weed killer caused cancer

FILE - In this July, 9, 2018, file photo, plaintiff DeWayne Johnson looks up during a brief break as the Monsanto trial continues in San Francisco. Monsanto is being accused of hiding the dangers of its popular Roundup products. A San Francisco jury on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, ordered agribusiness giant Monsanto to pay $289 million to a former school groundskeeper dying of cancer, saying the company’s popular Roundup weed killer contributed to his disease. Pool Photo via AP, File Josh Edelson