Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair

FILE - In this July 25, 2007 file photo, the back of a Chicago Tribune newspaper deliver truck is seen in Chicago. Tribune Media is ending its $3.9 billion deal with Sinclair Broadcast, and has filed a lawsuit against Sinclair for breach of contract. Sinclair had offered to buy Tribune’s 42 TV stations. The two companies had until midnight Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 to call the deal off and have been facing tough regulatory challenges. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) Charles Rex Arbogast AP