Oregon woman sues insurance company over skunk damages

An Oregon woman is suing a home insurance company after a skunk sprayed her dog and belongings inside her Grants Pass home.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Katherine Schaeffer in the lawsuit filed in Josephine County Circuit Court last month claims the skunk ruined more than $112,000 worth of her possessions last year.
The suit claims Safeco Insurance has only paid $2,000 for the damages.
Schaeffer's lawyer Scott Taylor says the claims adjusters failed to grasp the extent of the stench, and a "special personal property rider" on his client's homeowner policy should cover the damages.
Safeco spokesman Glenn Greenberg declined to comment, citing the pending litigation.
Schaeffer is also seeking $38,000 for other costs, including cleaning and living expenses.
