Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

HOLD FOR RELEASE ON WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8, 2018, AT 12:01 A.M. EDT; THIS STORY MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST OR POSTED ONLINE BEFORE WEDNESDAY, AUG. 8, 2018, AT 12:01 A.M. EDT - FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry’s use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is under fire from a group of advocates who want the American Psychological Association to condemn the practice. The group will promote their cause at the APA’s annual meeting Aug. 9-12 in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana) Tatan Syuflana AP