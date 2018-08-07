Fire crews continue battling blaze at recycling business

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze that broke out at a western New York recycling business.
Officials say crews were called out late Monday night for a fire at a cardboard storage yard at a paper recycling facility in the city of Niagara Falls. The cardboard is contained in an open lot in an industrial section, which is helping to keep the fire contained Monday morning.
Fire officials say the blaze could continue to burn for several days.
Niagara Falls police are asking residents and onlookers to keep a safe distance to avoid the smoke.
There are no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire hasn't been determined.
The Niagara Gazette reports the fire is on property owned by Santarosa Holdings Inc., where paper is stored for Cascades Inc.'s local paper mills.
