Regulators to discuss crash that killed 4 bus passengers

FILE - In this March 7, 2017, file photograph, firefighters assist injured passengers after their charter bus collided with a train in Biloxi, Miss. Investigators say local Mississippi officials and CSX Corp. were well aware of trouble at the railroad crossing. But that information doesn’t appear to have been reflected in a GPS mapping system that led the driver to the Biloxi crossing where 26 other vehicles had snagged on a steep hump in the previous five years. The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, and release safety recommendations. (John Fitzhugh/The Sun Herald via AP, File) John Fitzhugh AP