UNMC provides biocontainment training to 3,200 in Atlanta

The University of Nebraska Medical Center has helped train 3,200 medical workers on how to contain biological hazards in laboratories.
The university partnered with the National Strategic Research Institute at the University of Nebraska, Nebraska Medicine and Indiana University, Bloomington. A team of more than 40 trainers from those institutions visited Atlanta to instruct the medical workers on how to safely use protective equipment.
The effort was funded by a $1.1 million contract from the Department of Defense.
