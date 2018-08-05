More change ahead for New York’s shrinking garment district

FILE - In this Nov. 29, 1943, file photo, people walk down on a street in New York’s Garment District between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. Hundreds of thousands of garment workers once toiled in the sweaty, elbow-to-elbow workshops of midtown Manhattan before the whirring of sewing machines was mostly silenced by foreign competition. But a group of New Yorkers - manufacturers, landlords, designers, politicians - want to preserve some of the bustling sewing scene by zoning the neighborhood for at least 300,000 square feet of garment workshops now serving higher-end designers. (AP Photo/File) AP