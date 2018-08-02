Yum profits strong in 2Q, some weakness in same-store sales

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, customers line up at a Taco Bell restaurant inside Miami International Airport in Miami. The parent company of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut reported second-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s view, but a key sales metric failed to meet expectations. Sales at Pizza Hut restaurants open at least a year dipped 1 percent. KFC and Taco Bell reported a 2 percent rise in the metric. Wilfredo Lee, File AP Photo